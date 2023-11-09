USC vs. CSU Bakersfield: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 9
The USC Trojans (1-0) go up against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the USC vs. CSU Bakersfield matchup in this article.
USC vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
USC vs. CSU Bakersfield Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|USC Moneyline
|CSU Bakersfield Moneyline
|BetMGM
|USC (-25.5)
|137.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|USC (-25.5)
|138.5
|-10000
|+3000
USC vs. CSU Bakersfield Betting Trends (2022-23)
- USC won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- The Trojans and their opponents combined to go over the point total 15 out of 30 times last season.
- CSU Bakersfield went 14-15-0 ATS last year.
- A total of 16 of the Roadrunners' games last year went over the point total.
USC Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- USC is one spot lower based on its national championship odds (20th-best in the country) compared to its computer ranking (19th-best).
- USC's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.
