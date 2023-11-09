The USC Trojans (1-0) go up against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the USC vs. CSU Bakersfield matchup in this article.

USC vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California
  • How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

USC vs. CSU Bakersfield Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total USC Moneyline CSU Bakersfield Moneyline
BetMGM USC (-25.5) 137.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel USC (-25.5) 138.5 -10000 +3000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

USC vs. CSU Bakersfield Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • USC won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.
  • The Trojans and their opponents combined to go over the point total 15 out of 30 times last season.
  • CSU Bakersfield went 14-15-0 ATS last year.
  • A total of 16 of the Roadrunners' games last year went over the point total.

USC Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4000
  • USC is one spot lower based on its national championship odds (20th-best in the country) compared to its computer ranking (19th-best).
  • USC's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.

