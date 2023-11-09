The USC Trojans (1-0) go up against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the USC vs. CSU Bakersfield matchup in this article.

USC vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California

Galen Center in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

USC vs. CSU Bakersfield Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total USC Moneyline CSU Bakersfield Moneyline BetMGM USC (-25.5) 137.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel USC (-25.5) 138.5 -10000 +3000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

USC vs. CSU Bakersfield Betting Trends (2022-23)

USC won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

The Trojans and their opponents combined to go over the point total 15 out of 30 times last season.

CSU Bakersfield went 14-15-0 ATS last year.

A total of 16 of the Roadrunners' games last year went over the point total.

USC Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 USC is one spot lower based on its national championship odds (20th-best in the country) compared to its computer ranking (19th-best).

USC's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.

