Thursday's game that pits the USC Trojans (1-0) versus the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-0) at Galen Center has a projected final score of 78-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of USC, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 9.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

USC vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Galen Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

USC vs. CSU Bakersfield Score Prediction

Prediction: USC 78, CSU Bakersfield 70

Spread & Total Prediction for USC vs. CSU Bakersfield

Computer Predicted Spread: USC (-8.0)

USC (-8.0) Computer Predicted Total: 148.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

USC Performance Insights

On offense, USC was the 157th-ranked squad in the country (72.5 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 96th (67.4 points allowed per game).

At 32.2 rebounds per game and 32.1 rebounds allowed, the Trojans were 147th and 247th in college basketball, respectively, last year.

USC was 143rd in college basketball in assists (13.5 per game) last year.

Last year, the Trojans were 274th in the country in 3-point makes (6.5 per game) and 162nd in 3-point percentage (34.5%).

USC was 204th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (7.4 per game) and 149th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.4%) last year.

Last year, USC took 33% of its shots from beyond the arc, and 67% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 25% of USC's buckets were 3-pointers, and 75% were 2-pointers.

CSU Bakersfield Performance Insights

CSU Bakersfield scored only 60.5 points per game (0-worst in college basketball) last season, but it played better at the other end of the court, where it surrendered 64.7 points per game (39th-ranked).

The Roadrunners averaged 28.7 boards per game (326th-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 29.3 rebounds per contest (65th-ranked).

CSU Bakersfield delivered 10.8 assists per game, which ranked them 333rd in the nation.

Last season the Roadrunners averaged 12.0 turnovers per game (200th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.9 turnovers per contest (102nd-ranked).

The Roadrunners sank 4.3 threes per game (-2-worst in college basketball), and had a 32.5% three-point percentage (273rd-ranked).

CSU Bakersfield gave up 7.2 treys per game (177th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 34.2% (219th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

CSU Bakersfield attempted 40.4 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 75.3% of the shots it attempted (and 80.6% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 13.2 treys per contest, which were 24.7% of its shots (and 19.4% of the team's buckets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.