The No. 21 USC Trojans (1-0) host the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-0) at Galen Center on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. There is no line set for the matchup.

USC vs. CSU Bakersfield Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Galen Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

USC vs CSU Bakersfield Betting Records & Stats

The Trojans were 15-15-0 against the spread last season.

CSU Bakersfield went 14-15-0 ATS last season.

USC vs. CSU Bakersfield Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total USC 72.5 133 67.4 132.1 137.9 CSU Bakersfield 60.5 133 64.7 132.1 125.8

Additional USC vs CSU Bakersfield Insights & Trends

Last year, the 72.5 points per game the Trojans put up were 7.8 more points than the Roadrunners allowed (64.7).

When USC scored more than 64.7 points last season, it went 13-6 against the spread and 18-4 overall.

The Roadrunners put up an average of 60.5 points per game last year, 6.9 fewer points than the 67.4 the Trojans allowed.

CSU Bakersfield went 7-2 against the spread and 7-4 overall when it scored more than 67.4 points last season.

USC vs. CSU Bakersfield Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) USC 15-15-0 15-15-0 CSU Bakersfield 14-15-0 16-13-0

USC vs. CSU Bakersfield Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

USC CSU Bakersfield 15-2 Home Record 6-8 5-5 Away Record 3-12 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 76.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 64.5 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.5 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

