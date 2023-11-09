Should you bet on Vincent Desharnais to score a goal when the Edmonton Oilers and the San Jose Sharks face off on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Vincent Desharnais score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Desharnais stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Desharnais scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Sharks.

Desharnais has zero points on the power play.

Desharnais averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 55 goals in total (4.6 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.4 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

