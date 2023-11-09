Will Warren Foegele Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 9?
The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming contest against the San Jose Sharks is slated for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Warren Foegele score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Warren Foegele score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Foegele stats and insights
- In two of 11 games this season, Foegele has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.
- Foegele has no points on the power play.
- Foegele averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.8%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sharks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sharks are giving up 55 total goals (4.6 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oilers vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.