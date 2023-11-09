In the upcoming contest against the Edmonton Oilers, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect William Eklund to find the back of the net for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will William Eklund score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Eklund stats and insights

In two of 12 games this season, Eklund has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Oilers.

On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.

Eklund's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 47 total goals (4.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.5 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

