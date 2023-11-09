William Eklund Game Preview: Sharks vs. Oilers - November 9
William Eklund will be in action when the San Jose Sharks and Edmonton Oilers play on Thursday at SAP Center at San Jose, beginning at 10:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Eklund intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
William Eklund vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Sharks vs Oilers Game Info
|Sharks vs Oilers Odds/Over/Under
|Sharks vs Oilers Prediction
|Sharks vs Oilers Betting Trends & Stats
|Sharks vs Oilers Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Eklund Season Stats Insights
- Eklund has averaged 17:31 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -8).
- In two of 12 games this year, Eklund has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.
- In three of 12 games this season, Eklund has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.
- Eklund has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the 12 games he's played.
- The implied probability is 45.5% that Eklund hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Eklund has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Eklund Stats vs. the Oilers
- The Oilers are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 47 total goals (4.3 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (-18) ranks 31st in the NHL.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.