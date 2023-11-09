William Eklund will be in action when the San Jose Sharks and Edmonton Oilers play on Thursday at SAP Center at San Jose, beginning at 10:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Eklund intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

William Eklund vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Sharks vs Oilers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eklund Season Stats Insights

Eklund has averaged 17:31 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -8).

In two of 12 games this year, Eklund has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In three of 12 games this season, Eklund has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Eklund has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the 12 games he's played.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Eklund hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Eklund has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Eklund Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 47 total goals (4.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-18) ranks 31st in the NHL.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.