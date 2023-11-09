Thursday's contest between the Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) and the Western Illinois Leathernecks (1-0) at Kohl Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-60 and heavily favors Wisconsin to secure the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 9.

In their last time out, the Badgers won on Tuesday 62-51 against Milwaukee.

Wisconsin vs. Western Illinois Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Wisconsin vs. Western Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 80, Western Illinois 60

Wisconsin Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Badgers put up 68.5 points per game (114th in college basketball) while allowing 72.6 per contest last season (339th in college basketball). They had a -128 scoring differential and were outscored by 4.1 points per game.

Wisconsin's offense was more effective in Big Ten games last year, tallying 68.6 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 68.5 PPG.

The Badgers scored 74.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 63.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 10.4 points per contest.

Wisconsin surrendered 72.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 72.8 in road games.

