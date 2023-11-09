Will Zach Hyman light the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers play the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Zach Hyman score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Hyman stats and insights

In four of 11 games this season, Hyman has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.

On the power play, Hyman has accumulated one goal and one assist.

Hyman averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.8%.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 55 total goals (4.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.4 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

