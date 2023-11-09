Zach Hyman Game Preview: Oilers vs. Sharks - November 9
The Edmonton Oilers, including Zach Hyman, will be on the ice Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the San Jose Sharks. Fancy a wager on Hyman? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Zach Hyman vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Oilers vs Sharks Game Info
|Oilers vs Sharks Odds/Over/Under
|Oilers vs Sharks Prediction
|Oilers vs Sharks Betting Trends & Stats
|Oilers vs Sharks Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hyman Season Stats Insights
- In 11 games this season, Hyman has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 19:01 on the ice per game.
- In four of 11 games this year, Hyman has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Hyman has recorded a point in a game six times this year over 11 games played, with multiple points in two games.
- Hyman has an assist in four of 11 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- The implied probability is 70.4% that Hyman goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
- Hyman has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Hyman Stats vs. the Sharks
- On defense, the Sharks are giving up 55 total goals (4.6 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
- The team's goal differential (-41) ranks 32nd in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. San Jose
|11
|Games
|4
|10
|Points
|3
|4
|Goals
|1
|6
|Assists
|2
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.