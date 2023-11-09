The Edmonton Oilers, including Zach Hyman, will be on the ice Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the San Jose Sharks. Fancy a wager on Hyman? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Zach Hyman vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Oilers vs Sharks Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hyman Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Hyman has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 19:01 on the ice per game.

In four of 11 games this year, Hyman has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Hyman has recorded a point in a game six times this year over 11 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Hyman has an assist in four of 11 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 70.4% that Hyman goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Hyman has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hyman Stats vs. the Sharks

On defense, the Sharks are giving up 55 total goals (4.6 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

The team's goal differential (-41) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 11 Games 4 10 Points 3 4 Goals 1 6 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.