When the Calgary Flames take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will A.J. Greer find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will A.J. Greer score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Greer stats and insights

Greer has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Maple Leafs.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 47 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

