The Buffalo Sabres, Alex Tuch among them, meet the Minnesota Wild on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, at KeyBank Center. Looking to bet on Tuch's props versus the Wild? Scroll down for stats and information.

Alex Tuch vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Tuch Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Tuch has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 18:24 on the ice per game.

Tuch has scored a goal in three of 13 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Tuch has a point in seven of 13 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Tuch has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 13 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 61.7% that Tuch goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Tuch having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Tuch Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have given up 52 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 13 Games 2 10 Points 1 4 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

