Should you bet on Andrew Mangiapane to score a goal when the Calgary Flames and the Toronto Maple Leafs face off on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Andrew Mangiapane score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Mangiapane stats and insights

In three of 11 games this season, Mangiapane has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Maple Leafs.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Mangiapane's shooting percentage is 26.7%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have conceded 47 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

