Andrew Mangiapane Game Preview: Flames vs. Maple Leafs - November 10
The Calgary Flames, including Andrew Mangiapane, are in action Friday versus the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Mangiapane? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Andrew Mangiapane vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)
Mangiapane Season Stats Insights
- Mangiapane has averaged 13:56 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).
- In three of 11 games this season, Mangiapane has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- Mangiapane has a point in five of 11 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.
- Mangiapane has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 11 games played.
- The implied probability that Mangiapane hits the over on his points prop total is 46.5%, based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Mangiapane going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.
Mangiapane Stats vs. the Maple Leafs
- The Maple Leafs are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 47 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
- The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 19th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Toronto
|11
|Games
|2
|7
|Points
|2
|4
|Goals
|0
|3
|Assists
|2
