The Calgary Flames, including Andrew Mangiapane, are in action Friday versus the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Mangiapane? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Andrew Mangiapane vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Flames vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Mangiapane Season Stats Insights

Mangiapane has averaged 13:56 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

In three of 11 games this season, Mangiapane has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Mangiapane has a point in five of 11 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Mangiapane has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of 11 games played.

The implied probability that Mangiapane hits the over on his points prop total is 46.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Mangiapane going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Mangiapane Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 47 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 11 Games 2 7 Points 2 4 Goals 0 3 Assists 2

