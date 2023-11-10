The San Jose Sharks, including Anthony Duclair, take the ice Friday versus the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Duclair available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Anthony Duclair vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Duclair Season Stats Insights

Duclair's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:05 per game on the ice, is -12.

In three of 13 games this year, Duclair has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In three of 13 games this year, Duclair has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Duclair has an assist in two of 13 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Duclair has an implied probability of 47.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Duclair has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Duclair Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 32 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +18 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 13 Games 7 5 Points 3 3 Goals 1 2 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.