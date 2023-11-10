Auston Matthews Game Preview: Maple Leafs vs. Flames - November 10
Auston Matthews will be in action when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames face off on Friday at Scotiabank Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Matthews' props versus the Flames? Scroll down for stats and information.
Auston Matthews vs. Flames Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)
Matthews Season Stats Insights
- In 13 games this season, Matthews has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 21:33 on the ice per game.
- In six of 13 games this season, Matthews has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.
- Matthews has a point in nine of 13 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.
- Matthews has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 13 games played.
- Matthews' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 39.2% that he hits the over.
- Matthews has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Matthews Stats vs. the Flames
- On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 42 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 27th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Calgary
|13
|Games
|2
|19
|Points
|4
|13
|Goals
|1
|6
|Assists
|3
