Auston Matthews will be in action when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames face off on Friday at Scotiabank Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Matthews' props versus the Flames? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Auston Matthews vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +155)

1.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Maple Leafs vs Flames Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Matthews Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Matthews has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 21:33 on the ice per game.

In six of 13 games this season, Matthews has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Matthews has a point in nine of 13 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Matthews has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 13 games played.

Matthews' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 39.2% that he hits the over.

Matthews has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Matthews Stats vs. the Flames

On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 42 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-10) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 13 Games 2 19 Points 4 13 Goals 1 6 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.