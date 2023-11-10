Big East teams will take the court in five games on Friday's college basketball schedule. That includes the St. John's Red Storm taking on the Monmouth Hawks at OceanFirst Bank Center.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big East Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV South Dakota Coyotes at Creighton Bluejays 12:30 PM ET, Friday, November 10 FloHoops Vermont Catamounts at Providence Friars 7:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10 - St. John's Red Storm at Monmouth Hawks 7:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10 - Seton Hall Pirates at Columbia Lions 7:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10 - Villanova Wildcats at Portland Pilots 9:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10 -

Follow Big East games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!