For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Calgary Flames and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Blake Coleman a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Blake Coleman score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Coleman stats and insights

In three of 12 games this season, Coleman has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Maple Leafs yet this season.

Coleman has zero points on the power play.

Coleman averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 47 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

