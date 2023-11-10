Bobby Brink and the Philadelphia Flyers will face the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, at Honda Center. Looking to wager on Brink's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Bobby Brink vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Brink Season Stats Insights

Brink has averaged 14:42 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Brink has scored in two of the 12 games he's played this season, one being of the milti-goal variety.

Brink has a point in five of 12 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Brink has an assist in four of 12 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Brink goes over his points over/under is 44.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Brink has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Brink Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 34 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 12 Games 1 8 Points 2 3 Goals 0 5 Assists 2

