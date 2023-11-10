How to Watch BYU vs. San Diego State on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 17 San Diego State Aztecs (1-0) play the BYU Cougars (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Marriott Center. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
BYU vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Top 25 Games
BYU Stats Insights
- The Cougars made 45.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.6 percentage points higher than the Aztecs allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
- BYU had a 15-11 straight-up record in games it shot better than 40.9% from the field.
- The Cougars were the 69th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Aztecs finished 79th.
- Last year, the Cougars put up 12 more points per game (75.5) than the Aztecs gave up (63.5).
- When BYU totaled more than 63.5 points last season, it went 15-11.
San Diego State Stats Insights
- The Aztecs' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Cougars gave up to their opponents (43.2%).
- San Diego State went 17-2 when it shot higher than 43.2% from the field.
- The Aztecs were the 79th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cougars finished 121st.
- The Aztecs put up an average of 71.2 points per game last year, just 1.3 more points than the 69.9 the Cougars allowed.
- When San Diego State gave up fewer than 75.5 points last season, it went 22-3.
BYU Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively BYU performed better at home last season, posting 76.3 points per game, compared to 71.9 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Cougars surrendered 66 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 73.2.
- In home games, BYU drained 1.4 more three-pointers per game (8.2) than when playing on the road (6.8). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (33.6%) compared to in road games (33.3%).
San Diego State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, San Diego State scored 6.5 more points per game at home (75.4) than away (68.9).
- At home, the Aztecs allowed 60.4 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 65.6.
- At home, San Diego State sunk 8.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.7 more than it averaged away (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (37.4%) than on the road (38.7%).
BYU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 110-63
|Marriott Center
|11/10/2023
|San Diego State
|-
|Marriott Center
|11/15/2023
|SE Louisiana
|-
|Marriott Center
|11/18/2023
|Morgan State
|-
|Marriott Center
San Diego State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|W 83-57
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|11/10/2023
|@ BYU
|-
|Marriott Center
|11/14/2023
|Long Beach State
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|11/17/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
