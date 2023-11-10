The No. 17 San Diego State Aztecs (1-0) play the BYU Cougars (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Marriott Center. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

BYU vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

Marriott Center in Provo, Utah TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

BYU Stats Insights

The Cougars made 45.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.6 percentage points higher than the Aztecs allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

BYU had a 15-11 straight-up record in games it shot better than 40.9% from the field.

The Cougars were the 69th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Aztecs finished 79th.

Last year, the Cougars put up 12 more points per game (75.5) than the Aztecs gave up (63.5).

When BYU totaled more than 63.5 points last season, it went 15-11.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

San Diego State Stats Insights

The Aztecs' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Cougars gave up to their opponents (43.2%).

San Diego State went 17-2 when it shot higher than 43.2% from the field.

The Aztecs were the 79th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cougars finished 121st.

The Aztecs put up an average of 71.2 points per game last year, just 1.3 more points than the 69.9 the Cougars allowed.

When San Diego State gave up fewer than 75.5 points last season, it went 22-3.

BYU Home & Away Comparison

Offensively BYU performed better at home last season, posting 76.3 points per game, compared to 71.9 per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, the Cougars surrendered 66 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 73.2.

In home games, BYU drained 1.4 more three-pointers per game (8.2) than when playing on the road (6.8). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (33.6%) compared to in road games (33.3%).

San Diego State Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, San Diego State scored 6.5 more points per game at home (75.4) than away (68.9).

At home, the Aztecs allowed 60.4 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 65.6.

At home, San Diego State sunk 8.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.7 more than it averaged away (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (37.4%) than on the road (38.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

BYU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Houston Christian W 110-63 Marriott Center 11/10/2023 San Diego State - Marriott Center 11/15/2023 SE Louisiana - Marriott Center 11/18/2023 Morgan State - Marriott Center

San Diego State Upcoming Schedule