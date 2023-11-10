The San Diego State Aztecs (1-0) battle the BYU Cougars (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Marriott Center. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the BYU vs. San Diego State matchup.

BYU vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

Marriott Center in Provo, Utah How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

BYU vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total BYU Moneyline San Diego State Moneyline BetMGM BYU (-2.5) 145.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel BYU (-1.5) 145.5 -128 +106 Bet on this game at FanDuel

BYU vs. San Diego State Betting Trends (2022-23)

BYU compiled a 16-12-0 record against the spread last season.

The Cougars and their opponents combined to go over the point total 15 out of 28 times last season.

San Diego State put together a 19-17-0 record against the spread last year.

Last year, 15 of the Aztecs' games went over the point total.

San Diego State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 San Diego State, based on its national championship odds (+8000), ranks much higher (39th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (133rd).

The implied probability of San Diego State winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

