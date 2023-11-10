BYU vs. San Diego State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 10
The San Diego State Aztecs (1-0) battle the BYU Cougars (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Marriott Center. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the BYU vs. San Diego State matchup.
BYU vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
BYU vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|BYU Moneyline
|San Diego State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|BYU (-2.5)
|145.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|BYU (-1.5)
|145.5
|-128
|+106
BYU vs. San Diego State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- BYU compiled a 16-12-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Cougars and their opponents combined to go over the point total 15 out of 28 times last season.
- San Diego State put together a 19-17-0 record against the spread last year.
- Last year, 15 of the Aztecs' games went over the point total.
San Diego State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- San Diego State, based on its national championship odds (+8000), ranks much higher (39th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (133rd).
- The implied probability of San Diego State winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.
