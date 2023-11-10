Friday's game at Marriott Center has the BYU Cougars (1-0) squaring off against the San Diego State Aztecs (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET (on November 10). Our computer prediction projects a close 80-77 victory for BYU, so expect a competitive matchup.

The matchup has no line set.

BYU vs. San Diego State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: Marriott Center

BYU vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: BYU 80, San Diego State 77

Spread & Total Prediction for BYU vs. San Diego State

Computer Predicted Spread: BYU (-3.0)

BYU (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 156.5

BYU Performance Insights

BYU put up 75.5 points per game and allowed 69.9 last year, ranking them 85th in college basketball on offense and 169th on defense.

On the boards, the Cougars were 69th in college basketball in rebounds (33.6 per game) last year. They were 15th-best in rebounds conceded (27.5 per game).

Last season BYU was ranked 62nd in college basketball in assists with 14.7 per game.

With 8.1 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.1% from downtown last season, the Cougars were 92nd and 180th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

BYU gave up 7.1 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.9% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 165th and 194th, respectively, in the nation.

BYU attempted 59.6% of its shots from inside the arc, and 40.4% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 69.8% of BYU's baskets were 2-pointers, and 30.2% were 3-pointers.

San Diego State Performance Insights

With 71.2 points per game on offense, San Diego State ranked 186th in the nation last year. On defense, it surrendered 63.5 points per contest, which ranked 27th in college basketball.

With 33.4 boards per game, the Aztecs ranked 79th in the country. They ceded 28.9 rebounds per contest, which ranked 51st in college basketball.

San Diego State ranked 186th in the country with 12.9 assists per game.

The Aztecs ranked 72nd in college basketball with 10.8 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 165th with 12.0 forced turnovers per contest.

The Aztecs drained 6.9 threes per game (229th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while putting up a 34.8% three-point percentage (146th-ranked).

San Diego State gave up 6.2 treys per game last year (51st-ranked in college basketball), and it allowed a 28.4% three-point percentage (fourth-best).

When it comes to shot breakdown, San Diego State took 65.4% two-pointers (accounting for 72.5% of the team's buckets) and 34.6% three-pointers (27.5%).

