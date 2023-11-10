BYU vs. San Diego State November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The San Diego State Aztecs (1-0) meet the BYU Cougars (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Marriott Center. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
BYU vs. San Diego State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: BYU (-2.5)
- Total: 148.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
BYU Top Players (2022-23)
- Fousseyni Traore: 12.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Gideon George: 10.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Rudi Williams: 12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaxson Robinson: 8.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Spencer Johnson: 11.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
San Diego State Top Players (2022-23)
- Matt Bradley: 12.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lamont Butler: 8.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Darrion Trammell: 9.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nathan Mensah: 6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Jaedon LeDee: 7.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
BYU vs. San Diego State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|BYU Rank
|BYU AVG
|San Diego State AVG
|San Diego State Rank
|85th
|75.5
|Points Scored
|71.2
|186th
|169th
|69.9
|Points Allowed
|63.5
|27th
|69th
|33.6
|Rebounds
|33.4
|79th
|121st
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|83rd
|92nd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|6.9
|229th
|62nd
|14.7
|Assists
|12.9
|186th
|323rd
|13.7
|Turnovers
|10.8
|72nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.