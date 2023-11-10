The San Diego State Aztecs (1-0) meet the BYU Cougars (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Marriott Center. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

BYU vs. San Diego State Game Information

BYU Top Players (2022-23)

Fousseyni Traore: 12.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Gideon George: 10.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Rudi Williams: 12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaxson Robinson: 8.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Spencer Johnson: 11.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

San Diego State Top Players (2022-23)

Matt Bradley: 12.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Lamont Butler: 8.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Darrion Trammell: 9.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Nathan Mensah: 6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK

6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK Jaedon LeDee: 7.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

BYU vs. San Diego State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

BYU Rank BYU AVG San Diego State AVG San Diego State Rank 85th 75.5 Points Scored 71.2 186th 169th 69.9 Points Allowed 63.5 27th 69th 33.6 Rebounds 33.4 79th 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 9.6 83rd 92nd 8.1 3pt Made 6.9 229th 62nd 14.7 Assists 12.9 186th 323rd 13.7 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

