The BYU Cougars (1-0) host the No. 17 San Diego State Aztecs (1-0) at Marriott Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

BYU vs. San Diego State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: Marriott Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

BYU vs San Diego State Betting Records & Stats

The Cougars had 16 wins in 34 games against the spread last year.

San Diego State compiled a 19-17-0 ATS record last year.

BYU vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total BYU 75.5 146.7 69.9 133.4 145.3 San Diego State 71.2 146.7 63.5 133.4 137.8

Additional BYU vs San Diego State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Cougars put up 12.0 more points per game (75.5) than the Aztecs allowed (63.5).

BYU had a 12-10 record against the spread and a 15-11 record overall last season when putting up more than 63.5 points.

The Aztecs' 71.2 points per game last year were only 1.3 more points than the 69.9 the Cougars allowed to opponents.

San Diego State went 11-8 against the spread and 19-2 overall when it scored more than 69.9 points last season.

BYU vs. San Diego State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) BYU 16-12-0 15-13-0 San Diego State 19-17-0 15-21-0

BYU vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

BYU San Diego State 12-4 Home Record 15-1 2-7 Away Record 8-2 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 71.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

