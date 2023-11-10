BYU vs. San Diego State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The BYU Cougars (1-0) host the No. 17 San Diego State Aztecs (1-0) at Marriott Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
BYU vs. San Diego State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Provo, Utah
- Venue: Marriott Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
BYU vs San Diego State Betting Records & Stats
- The Cougars had 16 wins in 34 games against the spread last year.
- San Diego State compiled a 19-17-0 ATS record last year.
BYU vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|BYU
|75.5
|146.7
|69.9
|133.4
|145.3
|San Diego State
|71.2
|146.7
|63.5
|133.4
|137.8
Additional BYU vs San Diego State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Cougars put up 12.0 more points per game (75.5) than the Aztecs allowed (63.5).
- BYU had a 12-10 record against the spread and a 15-11 record overall last season when putting up more than 63.5 points.
- The Aztecs' 71.2 points per game last year were only 1.3 more points than the 69.9 the Cougars allowed to opponents.
- San Diego State went 11-8 against the spread and 19-2 overall when it scored more than 69.9 points last season.
BYU vs. San Diego State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|BYU
|16-12-0
|15-13-0
|San Diego State
|19-17-0
|15-21-0
BYU vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|BYU
|San Diego State
|12-4
|Home Record
|15-1
|2-7
|Away Record
|8-2
|6-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|5-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|76.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.4
|71.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.9
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-7-0
|6-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-6-0
