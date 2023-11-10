The California Golden Bears (1-0) play the Pacific Tigers (0-1) at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

Cal vs. Pacific Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Cal Stats Insights

The Golden Bears made 39.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 7.7 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (46.8%).

Cal went 3-0 when it shot higher than 46.8% from the field.

The Golden Bears were the 351st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tigers ranked 347th.

Last year, the 58.3 points per game the Golden Bears averaged were 19.4 fewer points than the Tigers allowed (77.7).

Cal went 2-1 last season when scoring more than 77.7 points.

Pacific Stats Insights

The Tigers' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.1 percentage points lower than the Golden Bears gave up to their opponents (45.2%).

Last season, Pacific had a 10-4 record in games the team collectively shot better than 45.2% from the field.

The Golden Bears ranked 317th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Tigers ranked 334th.

The Tigers' 75.8 points per game last year were 5.7 more points than the 70.1 the Golden Bears allowed to opponents.

Pacific went 2-0 last season when giving up fewer than 58.3 points.

Cal Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Cal played better when playing at home last season, scoring 60.5 points per game, compared to 56.6 per game away from home.

In 2022-23, the Golden Bears ceded 68.4 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 73.8.

When it comes to three-pointers, Cal fared better at home last season, averaging 5.5 three-pointers per game with a 32.4% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 threes per game and a 27.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Pacific Home & Away Comparison

At home Pacific scored 75.2 points per game last season, 1.7 fewer points than it averaged on the road (76.9).

The Tigers conceded 76.4 points per game at home last season, and 79.6 on the road.

Pacific made fewer 3-pointers at home (9.0 per game) than away (9.3) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than on the road (39.0%).

Cal Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 St. Thomas W 71-66 Haas Pavilion 11/10/2023 Pacific - Haas Pavilion 11/13/2023 CSU Bakersfield - Haas Pavilion 11/16/2023 Montana State - Haas Pavilion

Pacific Upcoming Schedule