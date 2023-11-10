The California Golden Bears (1-0) play the Pacific Tigers (0-1) at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

Cal vs. Pacific Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
  • Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Cal Stats Insights

  • The Golden Bears made 39.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 7.7 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (46.8%).
  • Cal went 3-0 when it shot higher than 46.8% from the field.
  • The Golden Bears were the 351st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tigers ranked 347th.
  • Last year, the 58.3 points per game the Golden Bears averaged were 19.4 fewer points than the Tigers allowed (77.7).
  • Cal went 2-1 last season when scoring more than 77.7 points.

Pacific Stats Insights

  • The Tigers' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.1 percentage points lower than the Golden Bears gave up to their opponents (45.2%).
  • Last season, Pacific had a 10-4 record in games the team collectively shot better than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Golden Bears ranked 317th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Tigers ranked 334th.
  • The Tigers' 75.8 points per game last year were 5.7 more points than the 70.1 the Golden Bears allowed to opponents.
  • Pacific went 2-0 last season when giving up fewer than 58.3 points.

Cal Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Cal played better when playing at home last season, scoring 60.5 points per game, compared to 56.6 per game away from home.
  • In 2022-23, the Golden Bears ceded 68.4 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 73.8.
  • When it comes to three-pointers, Cal fared better at home last season, averaging 5.5 three-pointers per game with a 32.4% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 threes per game and a 27.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Pacific Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Pacific scored 75.2 points per game last season, 1.7 fewer points than it averaged on the road (76.9).
  • The Tigers conceded 76.4 points per game at home last season, and 79.6 on the road.
  • Pacific made fewer 3-pointers at home (9.0 per game) than away (9.3) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than on the road (39.0%).

Cal Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 St. Thomas W 71-66 Haas Pavilion
11/10/2023 Pacific - Haas Pavilion
11/13/2023 CSU Bakersfield - Haas Pavilion
11/16/2023 Montana State - Haas Pavilion

Pacific Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Sam Houston L 64-57 Alex G. Spanos Center
11/10/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion
11/15/2023 @ Nevada - Lawlor Events Center
11/18/2023 Lamar - Alex G. Spanos Center

