How to Watch Cal vs. Pacific on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The California Golden Bears (1-0) play the Pacific Tigers (0-1) at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.
Cal vs. Pacific Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Cal Stats Insights
- The Golden Bears made 39.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 7.7 percentage points lower than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (46.8%).
- Cal went 3-0 when it shot higher than 46.8% from the field.
- The Golden Bears were the 351st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tigers ranked 347th.
- Last year, the 58.3 points per game the Golden Bears averaged were 19.4 fewer points than the Tigers allowed (77.7).
- Cal went 2-1 last season when scoring more than 77.7 points.
Pacific Stats Insights
- The Tigers' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.1 percentage points lower than the Golden Bears gave up to their opponents (45.2%).
- Last season, Pacific had a 10-4 record in games the team collectively shot better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Golden Bears ranked 317th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Tigers ranked 334th.
- The Tigers' 75.8 points per game last year were 5.7 more points than the 70.1 the Golden Bears allowed to opponents.
- Pacific went 2-0 last season when giving up fewer than 58.3 points.
Cal Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Cal played better when playing at home last season, scoring 60.5 points per game, compared to 56.6 per game away from home.
- In 2022-23, the Golden Bears ceded 68.4 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 73.8.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Cal fared better at home last season, averaging 5.5 three-pointers per game with a 32.4% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 threes per game and a 27.8% three-point percentage in road games.
Pacific Home & Away Comparison
- At home Pacific scored 75.2 points per game last season, 1.7 fewer points than it averaged on the road (76.9).
- The Tigers conceded 76.4 points per game at home last season, and 79.6 on the road.
- Pacific made fewer 3-pointers at home (9.0 per game) than away (9.3) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.3%) than on the road (39.0%).
Cal Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|St. Thomas
|W 71-66
|Haas Pavilion
|11/10/2023
|Pacific
|-
|Haas Pavilion
|11/13/2023
|CSU Bakersfield
|-
|Haas Pavilion
|11/16/2023
|Montana State
|-
|Haas Pavilion
Pacific Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Sam Houston
|L 64-57
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
|11/15/2023
|@ Nevada
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
|11/18/2023
|Lamar
|-
|Alex G. Spanos Center
