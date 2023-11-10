Cal vs. Pacific: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 10
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Pacific Tigers (0-1) take on the California Golden Bears (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Haas Pavilion. It starts at 11:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cal vs. Pacific matchup.
Cal vs. Pacific Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Cal vs. Pacific Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cal Moneyline
|Pacific Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cal (-9.5)
|141.5
|-550
|+400
|FanDuel
|Cal (-9.5)
|141.5
|-500
|+375
Cal vs. Pacific Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Cal put together an 11-19-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, 14 Golden Bears games went over the point total.
- Pacific put together a 15-14-0 ATS record last year.
- Last year, 16 of the Tigers' games hit the over.
Cal Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Cal is 84th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much higher than its computer rankings (117th).
- The implied probability of Cal winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
