The Pacific Tigers (0-1) take on the California Golden Bears (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Haas Pavilion. It starts at 11:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cal vs. Pacific matchup.

Cal vs. Pacific Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Cal vs. Pacific Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Cal vs. Pacific Betting Trends (2022-23)

Cal put together an 11-19-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 14 Golden Bears games went over the point total.

Pacific put together a 15-14-0 ATS record last year.

Last year, 16 of the Tigers' games hit the over.

Cal Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Cal is 84th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much higher than its computer rankings (117th).

The implied probability of Cal winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

