Friday's contest between the California Golden Bears (1-0) and Pacific Tigers (0-1) squaring off at Haas Pavilion has a projected final score of 66-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Cal, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 11:00 PM ET on November 10.

The game has no set line.

Cal vs. Pacific Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Haas Pavilion

Cal vs. Pacific Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal 66, Pacific 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Cal vs. Pacific

Computer Predicted Spread: Cal (-3.0)

Cal (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 129.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cal Performance Insights

Cal was the -3-worst team in college basketball in points scored (58.3 per game) and 177th in points allowed (70.1) last year.

On the glass, the Golden Bears were eighth-worst in college basketball in rebounds (27.7 per game) last season. They were 275th in rebounds allowed (32.5 per game).

At 9.6 assists per game, Cal was worst in college basketball last year.

Beyond the arc, the Golden Bears were seventh-worst in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (4.9) last season. And they were 10th-worst in 3-point percentage at 29.8%.

Cal was 165th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (7.1 per game) and 149th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.4%) last season.

The Golden Bears took 30.9% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 23.6% of their made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they attempted 69.1% of their shots, with 76.4% of their makes coming from there.

Pacific Performance Insights

Pacific ranked 77th in college basketball with 75.8 points per game last year, but on defense it was less effective, allowing 77.7 points per game (12th-worst in college basketball).

The Tigers averaged just 27.9 boards per game (12th-worst in college basketball), and allowed 33.5 rebounds per contest (314th-ranked).

Last year Pacific ranked 211th in college basketball in assists, averaging 12.6 per game.

Last year the Tigers committed 11.2 turnovers per game (113th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.4 turnovers per contest (133rd-ranked).

With a 38.9% three-point percentage last year, the Tigers were fifth-best in the nation. They ranked 35th in college basketball by draining 9.0 treys per contest.

Pacific ranked 300th in the nation with 8.3 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 274th with a 35.2% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Last year Pacific took 60.3% two-pointers, accounting for 65.8% of the team's baskets. It shot 39.7% threes (34.2% of the team's baskets).

