The California Golden Bears (1-0) play the Pacific Tigers (0-1) at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 airing on Pac-12 Network.

Cal vs. Pacific Game Information

Cal Top Players (2022-23)

Lars Thiemann: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Joel Brown: 6.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Kuany Kuany: 9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Grant Newell: 8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Sam Alajiki: 6.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Pacific Top Players (2022-23)

Keylan Boone: 13.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Jordan Ivy-Curry: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Tyler Beard: 9.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Luke Avdalovic: 9.6 PTS, 2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Moe Odum: 5.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Cal vs. Pacific Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cal Rank Cal AVG Pacific AVG Pacific Rank 362nd 58.3 Points Scored 75.8 77th 177th 70.1 Points Allowed 77.7 347th 351st 27.7 Rebounds 27.9 347th 317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 6.2 334th 352nd 4.9 3pt Made 9 35th 358th 9.6 Assists 12.6 211th 189th 11.9 Turnovers 11.2 113th

