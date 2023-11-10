Cal vs. Pacific November 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
The California Golden Bears (1-0) play the Pacific Tigers (0-1) at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 airing on Pac-12 Network.
Cal vs. Pacific Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Cal (-11.5)
- Total: 143.5
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Cal Top Players (2022-23)
- Lars Thiemann: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Joel Brown: 6.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kuany Kuany: 9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Grant Newell: 8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sam Alajiki: 6.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Pacific Top Players (2022-23)
- Keylan Boone: 13.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordan Ivy-Curry: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Tyler Beard: 9.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Luke Avdalovic: 9.6 PTS, 2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Moe Odum: 5.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Cal vs. Pacific Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Cal Rank
|Cal AVG
|Pacific AVG
|Pacific Rank
|362nd
|58.3
|Points Scored
|75.8
|77th
|177th
|70.1
|Points Allowed
|77.7
|347th
|351st
|27.7
|Rebounds
|27.9
|347th
|317th
|6.7
|Off. Rebounds
|6.2
|334th
|352nd
|4.9
|3pt Made
|9
|35th
|358th
|9.6
|Assists
|12.6
|211th
|189th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|11.2
|113th
