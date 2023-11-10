The California Golden Bears (1-0) play the Pacific Tigers (0-1) at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 airing on Pac-12 Network.

Cal vs. Pacific Game Information

Cal Top Players (2022-23)

  • Lars Thiemann: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Joel Brown: 6.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kuany Kuany: 9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Grant Newell: 8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Sam Alajiki: 6.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Pacific Top Players (2022-23)

  • Keylan Boone: 13.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jordan Ivy-Curry: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Tyler Beard: 9.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Luke Avdalovic: 9.6 PTS, 2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Moe Odum: 5.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Cal vs. Pacific Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cal Rank Cal AVG Pacific AVG Pacific Rank
362nd 58.3 Points Scored 75.8 77th
177th 70.1 Points Allowed 77.7 347th
351st 27.7 Rebounds 27.9 347th
317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 6.2 334th
352nd 4.9 3pt Made 9 35th
358th 9.6 Assists 12.6 211th
189th 11.9 Turnovers 11.2 113th

