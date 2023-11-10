The California Golden Bears (1-0) host the Pacific Tigers (0-1) at Haas Pavilion on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. There is no line set for the game.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cal vs. Pacific Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Haas Pavilion

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cal vs Pacific Betting Records & Stats

The Golden Bears were 11-19-0 against the spread last season.

Pacific won 15 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 14 times.

Cal vs. Pacific Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cal 58.3 134.1 70.1 147.8 128.7 Pacific 75.8 134.1 77.7 147.8 150.0

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Cal vs Pacific Insights & Trends

Last year, the 58.3 points per game the Golden Bears averaged were 19.4 fewer points than the Tigers allowed (77.7).

When Cal scored more than 77.7 points last season, it went 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Tigers scored an average of 75.8 points per game last year, 5.7 more points than the 70.1 the Golden Bears gave up.

Pacific went 14-5 against the spread and 13-9 overall when it scored more than 70.1 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Cal vs. Pacific Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cal 11-19-0 14-16-0 Pacific 15-14-0 16-13-0

Cal vs. Pacific Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cal Pacific 3-14 Home Record 7-10 0-12 Away Record 7-7 4-12-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 60.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.2 56.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.9 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.