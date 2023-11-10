In the upcoming tilt versus the Vegas Golden Knights, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Calen Addison to light the lamp for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Calen Addison score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Addison stats and insights

Addison is yet to score through 13 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Golden Knights.

Addison has picked up three assists on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 32 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.4 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and SCRIPPS

