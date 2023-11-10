Calen Addison will be in action when the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights face off at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. Looking to wager on Addison's props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Calen Addison vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Addison Season Stats Insights

Addison has averaged 17:02 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

Through 13 games this year, Addison has yet to score a goal.

Addison has a point in five games this season through 13 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In five of 13 games this season, Addison has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 40% that Addison goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Addison has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Addison Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 32 goals in total (only 2.3 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +18.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 13 Games 3 5 Points 0 0 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

