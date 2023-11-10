Cam Atkinson will be in action when the Philadelphia Flyers and Anaheim Ducks play on Friday at Honda Center, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Atkinson's props versus the Ducks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Cam Atkinson vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Atkinson Season Stats Insights

Atkinson has averaged 17:50 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

Atkinson has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 13 games played, including multiple goals once.

Atkinson has a point in six of 13 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Atkinson has an assist in one of 13 games this season, and had multiple assists in that game.

The implied probability that Atkinson hits the over on his points over/under is 53.5%, based on the odds.

Atkinson has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Atkinson Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 34 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 13 Games 1 9 Points 1 6 Goals 1 3 Assists 0

