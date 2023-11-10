When the Philadelphia Flyers play the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will Cameron York find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Cameron York score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

York stats and insights

In one of 13 games this season, York scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Ducks this season, but has not scored.

York has no points on the power play.

York's shooting percentage is 5%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 34 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

York recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:50 Away L 2-1 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:45 Home L 5-0 11/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:29 Away W 5-1 11/1/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 25:04 Home L 5-2 10/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:50 Home L 3-2 10/28/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 25:21 Home L 7-4 10/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 23:05 Home W 6-2 10/24/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 22:02 Away L 3-2 10/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:55 Away L 5-4 OT 10/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 26:30 Home W 4-1

Flyers vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

