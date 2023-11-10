Cameron York will be on the ice when the Philadelphia Flyers and Anaheim Ducks meet on Friday at Honda Center, starting at 10:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for York available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cameron York vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

York Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, York has a plus-minus of -5, while averaging 22:46 on the ice per game.

York has scored a goal in one of 13 games this year.

Despite recording points in three of 13 games this season, York has yet to post a multi-point contest.

York has had an assist twice this season in 13 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

York's implied probability to go over his point total is 39.2% based on the odds.

The implied probability of York going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

York Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 34 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 13 Games 3 3 Points 3 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.