Will Casey Mittelstadt Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 10?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Minnesota Wild on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Casey Mittelstadt a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Mittelstadt stats and insights
- Mittelstadt has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Wild.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Mittelstadt's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- On defense, the Wild are giving up 52 total goals (four per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Mittelstadt recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|21:39
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|18:47
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|14:10
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|2
|1
|1
|15:12
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/29/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|15:24
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/27/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:32
|Away
|L 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|17:42
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/23/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:28
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|15:41
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/19/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:57
|Home
|L 4-3
Sabres vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
