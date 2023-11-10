For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Minnesota Wild on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Casey Mittelstadt a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Mittelstadt stats and insights

  • Mittelstadt has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Wild.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Mittelstadt's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

  • On defense, the Wild are giving up 52 total goals (four per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Mittelstadt recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 21:39 Away L 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:47 Away W 6-4
11/3/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 14:10 Home L 5-1
11/1/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 15:12 Away W 5-2
10/29/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 15:24 Home W 4-0
10/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:32 Away L 5-4
10/24/2023 Senators 2 0 2 17:42 Away W 6-4
10/23/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:28 Home L 3-1
10/21/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 15:41 Home W 3-1
10/19/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:57 Home L 4-3

Sabres vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

