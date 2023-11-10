Casey Mittelstadt and the Buffalo Sabres will meet the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, at KeyBank Center. Looking to bet on Mittelstadt's props versus the Wild? Scroll down for stats and information.

Casey Mittelstadt vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Mittelstadt has averaged 16:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

In three of 13 games this season, Mittelstadt has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Mittelstadt has a point in eight of 13 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In seven of 13 games this year, Mittelstadt has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Mittelstadt goes over his points over/under is 55.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Mittelstadt having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 52 total goals (four per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 13 Games 2 12 Points 3 3 Goals 0 9 Assists 3

