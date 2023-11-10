Will Christopher Tanev Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on November 10?
Can we anticipate Christopher Tanev scoring a goal when the Calgary Flames match up against the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Christopher Tanev score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Tanev stats and insights
- Tanev is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Maple Leafs.
- Tanev has no points on the power play.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 47 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Flames vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
