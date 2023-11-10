Will Connor Clifton Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 10?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Buffalo Sabres and the Minnesota Wild on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Connor Clifton a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Connor Clifton score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Clifton stats and insights
- Clifton is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- He has not faced the Wild yet this season.
- Clifton has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wild defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 52 total goals (four per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Clifton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:03
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|19:06
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|25:01
|Home
|L 5-1
|10/27/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|4:28
|Away
|L 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|19:01
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/23/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:52
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:56
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/19/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:01
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/17/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:45
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/14/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Away
|L 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.