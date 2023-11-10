For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Buffalo Sabres and the Minnesota Wild on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Connor Clifton a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Connor Clifton score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Clifton stats and insights

  • Clifton is yet to score through 11 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Wild yet this season.
  • Clifton has zero points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 52 total goals (four per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Clifton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:03 Away L 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:06 Away W 6-4
11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 25:01 Home L 5-1
10/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 4:28 Away L 5-4
10/24/2023 Senators 1 0 1 19:01 Away W 6-4
10/23/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:52 Home L 3-1
10/21/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:56 Home W 3-1
10/19/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:01 Home L 4-3
10/17/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:45 Home W 3-2 OT
10/14/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 3-2

Sabres vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

