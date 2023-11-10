For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Buffalo Sabres and the Minnesota Wild on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Connor Clifton a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Connor Clifton score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Clifton stats and insights

Clifton is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has not faced the Wild yet this season.

Clifton has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 52 total goals (four per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Clifton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:03 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:06 Away W 6-4 11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 25:01 Home L 5-1 10/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 4:28 Away L 5-4 10/24/2023 Senators 1 0 1 19:01 Away W 6-4 10/23/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:52 Home L 3-1 10/21/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:56 Home W 3-1 10/19/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:01 Home L 4-3 10/17/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:45 Home W 3-2 OT 10/14/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX

ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.