The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game against the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Curtis Lazar score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Curtis Lazar score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Lazar stats and insights

In two of 11 games this season, Lazar has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Lazar has no points on the power play.

Lazar averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.4%.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 34 goals in total (3.1 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.1 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

