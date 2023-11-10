Will David Kampf light the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the Calgary Flames on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will David Kampf score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Kampf stats and insights

Kampf is yet to score through 13 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flames.

Kampf has no points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 42 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Kampf recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/8/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:49 Home L 6-3 11/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:20 Home W 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:02 Home L 6-4 11/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:18 Away L 3-2 SO 10/31/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:24 Home L 4-1 10/28/2023 Predators 1 0 1 14:58 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:38 Away W 4-1 10/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:11 Away W 4-1 10/21/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 14:43 Away W 4-3 OT 10/19/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:37 Away L 3-1

Maple Leafs vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

