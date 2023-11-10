Will David Kampf Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 10?
Will David Kampf light the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the Calgary Flames on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will David Kampf score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Kampf stats and insights
- Kampf is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flames.
- Kampf has no points on the power play.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have given up 42 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Kampf recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/8/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:49
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|11:20
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Home
|L 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:18
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/31/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:24
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/28/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|14:58
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/26/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|13:38
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:11
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|14:43
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/19/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|11:37
|Away
|L 3-1
Maple Leafs vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
