when the New Jersey Devils and the Washington Capitals meet up on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Dawson Mercer score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Mercer stats and insights

  • Mercer has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Mercer's shooting percentage is 5.6%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 34 goals in total (3.1 per game) which ranks seventh.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

