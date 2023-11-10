Dawson Mercer will be among those in action Friday when his New Jersey Devils meet the Washington Capitals at Prudential Center. Prop bets for Mercer are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Dawson Mercer vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Mercer Season Stats Insights

Mercer has averaged 17:15 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -5).

Mercer has a goal in one of his 12 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Mercer has a point in one of 12 games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

Mercer has yet to put up an assist this year through 12 games.

The implied probability that Mercer hits the over on his points over/under is 54.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 37.7% chance of Mercer having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Mercer Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 34 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 12 Games 5 1 Points 5 1 Goals 1 0 Assists 4

