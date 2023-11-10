On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames square off with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Dillon Dube going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Dillon Dube score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Dube stats and insights

In two of 11 games this season, Dube has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 15.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are allowing 47 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

