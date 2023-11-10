Will Dillon Dube Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on November 10?
On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames square off with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Dillon Dube going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Dillon Dube score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Dube stats and insights
- In two of 11 games this season, Dube has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 15.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On defense, the Maple Leafs are allowing 47 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Flames vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
