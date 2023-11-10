The New Jersey Devils, with Dougie Hamilton, are in action Friday against the Washington Capitals at Prudential Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Hamilton available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Dougie Hamilton vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Hamilton Season Stats Insights

Hamilton has averaged 22:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -5).

In five of 12 games this season, Hamilton has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Hamilton has registered a point in a game eight times this season over 12 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In five of 12 games this season, Hamilton has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 58.8% that Hamilton goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hamilton has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hamilton Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 34 goals in total (3.1 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 12 Games 5 10 Points 3 5 Goals 1 5 Assists 2

