The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (1-0) and the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (1-0) meet in a matchup with no set line at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Duke vs. Arizona Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Duke vs Arizona Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, the Blue Devils were 16-19-0 last season.

Arizona went 16-13-0 ATS last season.

Duke vs. Arizona Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duke 72 153.9 63.6 134.7 140.1 Arizona 81.9 153.9 71.1 134.7 152.1

Additional Duke vs Arizona Insights & Trends

Last year, the 72 points per game the Blue Devils averaged were only 0.9 more points than the Wildcats allowed (71.1).

Duke had an 8-7 record against the spread and a 14-1 record overall last season when putting up more than 71.1 points.

The Wildcats' 81.9 points per game last year were 18.3 more points than the 63.6 the Blue Devils gave up to opponents.

Arizona put together an 11-12 ATS record and a 23-5 overall record last season in games it scored more than 63.6 points.

Duke vs. Arizona Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duke 16-19-0 13-22-0 Arizona 16-13-0 16-13-0

Duke vs. Arizona Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Duke Arizona 16-0 Home Record 15-2 4-6 Away Record 6-4 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.2 68 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.1 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

