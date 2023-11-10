The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming contest against the Minnesota Wild is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Dylan Cozens find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Dylan Cozens score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Cozens stats and insights

In three of 11 games this season, Cozens has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Wild yet this season.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Cozens averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 52 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Cozens recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:37 Home L 5-1 11/1/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:33 Away W 5-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:33 Home W 4-0 10/27/2023 Devils 1 1 0 16:07 Away L 5-4 10/24/2023 Senators 1 0 1 14:42 Away W 6-4 10/23/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 20:05 Home L 3-1 10/21/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 16:24 Home W 3-1 10/19/2023 Flames 2 0 2 17:38 Home L 4-3 10/17/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 11:36 Home W 3-2 OT 10/14/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:33 Away L 3-2

Sabres vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX

ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

