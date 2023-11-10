Will Dylan Cozens Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 10?
The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming contest against the Minnesota Wild is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Dylan Cozens find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Dylan Cozens score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Cozens stats and insights
- In three of 11 games this season, Cozens has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Cozens averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have given up 52 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Cozens recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:37
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/29/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/27/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|16:07
|Away
|L 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|14:42
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/23/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|20:05
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|16:24
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/19/2023
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|17:38
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/17/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|11:36
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/14/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Away
|L 3-2
Sabres vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
