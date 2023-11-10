The Calgary Flames, including Elias Lindholm, will be on the ice Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Toronto Maple Leafs. Does a bet on Lindholm intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Elias Lindholm vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Flames vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Lindholm has a plus-minus of -4, while averaging 21:18 on the ice per game.

Lindholm has a goal in two of 12 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In five of 12 games this season, Lindholm has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Lindholm has had an assist in a game four times this season over 12 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Lindholm's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Lindholm going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 47 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 12 Games 2 8 Points 1 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

