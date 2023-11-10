Elias Lindholm Game Preview: Flames vs. Maple Leafs - November 10
The Calgary Flames, including Elias Lindholm, will be on the ice Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Toronto Maple Leafs. Does a bet on Lindholm intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Elias Lindholm vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)
Flames vs Maple Leafs Game Info
Lindholm Season Stats Insights
- In 12 games this season, Lindholm has a plus-minus of -4, while averaging 21:18 on the ice per game.
- Lindholm has a goal in two of 12 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.
- In five of 12 games this season, Lindholm has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.
- Lindholm has had an assist in a game four times this season over 12 games played, with multiple assists in two games.
- Lindholm's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he goes over.
- The implied probability of Lindholm going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.
Lindholm Stats vs. the Maple Leafs
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 47 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-3).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Toronto
|12
|Games
|2
|8
|Points
|1
|2
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|1
