The New Jersey Devils' upcoming contest versus the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Erik Haula light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Erik Haula score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Haula stats and insights

Haula has scored in four of 11 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored versus the Capitals this season in one game (one shot).

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Haula's shooting percentage is 21.7%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 34 goals in total (3.1 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.1 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

