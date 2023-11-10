The New Jersey Devils, Erik Haula among them, meet the Washington Capitals on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, at Prudential Center. Prop bets for Haula in that upcoming Devils-Capitals game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Erik Haula vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Haula Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Haula has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 14:32 on the ice per game.

Haula has netted a goal in a game four times this season in 11 games played, including multiple goals once.

In five of 11 games this year, Haula has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Haula has had an assist twice this year in 11 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability that Haula hits the over on his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Haula going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Haula Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 34 goals in total (3.1 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 11 Games 5 7 Points 5 5 Goals 3 2 Assists 2

