Will Erik Johnson Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 10?
In the upcoming contest versus the Minnesota Wild, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Erik Johnson to find the back of the net for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson stats and insights
- Johnson has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Wild.
- Johnson has zero points on the power play.
- Johnson's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 52 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Johnson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:38
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:23
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:20
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/29/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:42
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/27/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:03
|Away
|L 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:45
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/23/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:12
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/19/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|13:46
|Home
|L 4-3
Sabres vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
