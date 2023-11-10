In the upcoming contest versus the Minnesota Wild, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Erik Johnson to find the back of the net for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Erik Johnson score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Johnson stats and insights

Johnson has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Wild.

Johnson has zero points on the power play.

Johnson's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 52 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:38 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:23 Away W 6-4 11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:06 Home L 5-1 11/1/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:20 Away W 5-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:42 Home W 4-0 10/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:03 Away L 5-4 10/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:45 Away W 6-4 10/23/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:57 Home L 3-1 10/21/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:12 Home W 3-1 10/19/2023 Flames 1 1 0 13:46 Home L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX

ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.